Completely Devastated: Wife Vanessa Reacts to Tragic Death of Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna passed away in a helicopter crash.
Kobe Bryant and Family (Photo Credit: @vanessabryant)
Los Angeles: Vanessa Bryant finally spoke out on the tragic death of her husband aand basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna after they killed in a helicopter crash on Monday. She said the family is "completely devastated" by the tragedy that also killed seven others.
"We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe - the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna - a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri," she wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
She also said, "My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time."
"We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.
"I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever," she added.
She also asked for respect and privacy as they deal with the loss.
View this post on Instagram
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
Medical examiners identified the body of NBA legend Kobe Bryant among helicopter crash victims through use of fingerprints, officials said Tuesday.
Bryant's remains, as well as those of three others on board the aircraft, were identified two days after the helicopter crashed into a rugged hillside northwest of Los Angeles, killing nine.
The bodies of pilot Ara Zobayan, baseball coach John Altobelli and Sarah Chester have also been identified, the Los Angeles County coroner's office said in a statement.
The remaining five bodies have not yet been officially identified.
