SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Confident Chris Froome Trusts Tour de France Safety Measures But Unsure Race Can Go Ahead

Chris Froome (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Chris Froome (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Chris Froome feels the Tour de France may still be cancelled due to the pandemic and added that he is training hard on the comeback trail.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 28, 2020, 6:41 PM IST
Share this:

Paris: Chris Froome's hunger for a fifth or even sixth Tour de France victory remains undiminished although he is unsure the race can go ahead in 2020 due to coronavirus, he told French daily L'Equipe in an interview published on Tuesday.

The Tour's postponement until late August suits the four-time winner who has been fighting to regain fitness from severe injuries sustained in a training crash last June.

"It's an advantage for me, the race being put back, but it's not something to celebrate," said Froome.

The Kenyan-born racer feels the Tour may still be cancelled due to the pandemic, but is training hard for victory at his Monaco base.

"I'm confident I'll be 100 percent fit at the starting line," said Froome, who turns 35 next month and who is in the final year of his Ineos contract.

"Maybe it won't take place, but I'm training as if it will go ahead," he told L'Equipe.

"We have the new date and mentally I'm focussed on being ready."

The Tour has been rescheduled to embark from Nice on August 29 from its original June start date in an attempt to make sure the sport's central financial pillar can be staged this season.

Froome, who had a brush with death in his crash at the Criterium de Dauphine in 2019, told L'Equipe health concerns should stand above economic ones.

"It would be a pity if the biggest race of the season didn't go ahead, but people's health comes first," he said.

"I'm sure that neither the (French) government nor the (organisers) ASO will take risks with the riders, their teams and the public," added Froome who won the Tour in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Ater winning the Vuelta a Espana in 2017 and the Giro d'Italia in 2018 to hold all three Grand Tours his star has waned.

His co-captain Geraint Thomas emerged as the 2018 winner while Ineos protege Egan Bernal claimed the 2019 title.

"My dream is to retire having won more Tour de Frances than any other rider," said Froome.

He needs one more to equal Eddy Merckx, Jacques Anquetil, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain, who have all won it five times.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,010

    +878*  

  • Total Confirmed

    29,974

    +1,594*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,027

    +665*  

  • Total DEATHS

    937

    +51*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 28 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres