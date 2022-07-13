'Confident' Neeraj Chopra Counting on 'Consistency' With Aim on Elusive World Championships Medal

Olympic gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra is eyeing history with back-to-back ‘big events’ in the span of a fortnight.

The champion javelin thrower has the World Athletics Championships, which starts Friday (July 15) in Eugene, USA, followed by the Commonwealth Games, come the end of this month.

With the third-best throw this season already under his belt, Neeraj is confident of a good showing. The 24-year-old has broken his national record twice in the three outings he has had with personal best throws, just short of the 90m mark.

“The preparation has been good and my confidence level is high. In the three events I took part, I had done two personal best and won one. I have been consistent in my three performances,” Chopra told the press during a virtual interaction from his training base in Chula Vista in USA.

“I can do better (and get past 90m), it was just 6cm short of 90m mark at the Stockholm Diamond League. So, hopefully I can do my best in the World Championships.”

He started his season by winning in wet and slippery conditions with a throw of 86.69m at the Kuortane Games in Finland. He then bettered his personal best with an effort of 89.30m at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland before breaking his national record again with a throw of 89.94m in Stockholm Diamond League.

When asked about his mindset going into the World Championships, Neeraj Chopra said: “I will go with the same mindset I had in Tokyo, with a relaxed mind. I will give my best, that is the only thing, I am not putting pressure on myself.”

Johannes Vetter of Germany, who is the 2017 World Champion, will not be in action, having pulled out with a shoulder injury. Hence, Grenada’s Anderson Peters will be Neeraj’s challenger, with the former owning four of the best five throws this season, including the season’s best – 93.07m. Peters, in fact, is also the 2019 World Champion.

But, Neeraj has already gotten the better of Peters twice this season – at Paavo Nurmi Games and Kuortane Game, and will fancy his chances of winning Gold.

If he does, he will be the second Indian and the first man from the country to win a medal at the World Championships. Long jumper Anju Bobby George clinched a bronze medal at the 2003 edition in Paris.

A World Championships medal is the only major achievement missing from Neeraj’s burgeoning trophy cabinet. And this time around he has the learning from his past failures.

“I am not taking the qualification round lightly, I have learnt that from London in 2017. At that time I did not have much international experience. I thought I would do 83m (the qualification mark in 2017) but failed to do it,” he said.

