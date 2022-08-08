CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#IndependenceDay#IndvsWI
Home » News » Sports » 'Congratulations Arshad Bhai...': Neeraj Chopra's Special Message for CWG 2022 Javelin Gold Medalist from Pakistan
2-MIN READ

'Congratulations Arshad Bhai...': Neeraj Chopra's Special Message for CWG 2022 Javelin Gold Medalist from Pakistan

By: Sports Desk

Last Updated: August 08, 2022, 20:10 IST

Birmingham

Neeraj Chopra's special message for Pakistan's Nadeem Arshad

Neeraj Chopra's special message for Pakistan's Nadeem Arshad

After scripting history in Birmingham, Arshad took to his official Instagram handle and shared the video of his record throw. In his post, he thanked his followers for their constant support and good wishes

Javelin thrower Nadeem Arshad on Saturday became the first-ever track and field athlete from Pakistan to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games (CWG). On Sunday, he set an all-new games record with a massive throw of 90.18 metres, beating reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who took Silver with an 88.64m throw. He also became only the 2nd Asian javelin throw athlete, after Chao-Tsun Chen of Taiwan, to breach the 90m mark in men’s javelin throw.

After scripting history in Birmingham, Arshad took to his official Instagram handle and shared the video of his record throw. In his post, he thanked his followers for their constant support and good wishes.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

Allah k krm s or ap SB ki duao s Commenwealth games Ka Gold and Commenwealth games New Record 91.18m (With the blessings of the almighty and your prayers, here I get a Commonwealth gold and a new Games record). Thanks,” Nadeem tweeted.

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who is considered Nadeem’s prime competitor in the Asian sub-continent, replied to the Pakistani athlete’s social media post, extending best wishes for future tournaments.

“Congratulations Arshad bhai for gold medal and crossing 90mtr with new games record. Aage ke competitions ke liye all the best (All the best for the competitions coming ahead),” Chopra commented.

Neeraj Chopra comments on Pakistan javelin thrower Nadeem Arshad's post
Neeraj Chopra comments on Pakistan javelin thrower Nadeem Arshad’s post

Last month, Neeraj Chopra announced that he had to pull out of the CWG 2022 due to injury concerns. He had won a silver medal at the recently concluded World Athletics Championship in Eugene Oregon – India’s second-ever medal at the Worlds – with a throw of 88.13m. Reportedly, he had suffered a groin strain during the event.

Arshad was Chopra’s opponent in Olympics 2020 in Tokyo and the World Championships in the US as well, finishing fifth in both events with the throws of 82.91m and 86.16m respectively. His throw of 90.18m was the third best throw this year after Grenada’s Anderson Peters (93.07m) and Jakub Vadlejch ( 90.88m).

In Neeraj’s absence, India’s DP Manu finished fifth with a best throw of 82.28 while Rohit Yadav was placed sixth with an effort of 82.22 metres.

(With PTI Inputs)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Sports Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news, opinions and photos from the wide world of sport. Follow @News18Sport...Read More

Tags:
first published:August 08, 2022, 20:10 IST
last updated:August 08, 2022, 20:10 IST