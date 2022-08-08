Javelin thrower Nadeem Arshad on Saturday became the first-ever track and field athlete from Pakistan to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games (CWG). On Sunday, he set an all-new games record with a massive throw of 90.18 metres, beating reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who took Silver with an 88.64m throw. He also became only the 2nd Asian javelin throw athlete, after Chao-Tsun Chen of Taiwan, to breach the 90m mark in men’s javelin throw.

After scripting history in Birmingham, Arshad took to his official Instagram handle and shared the video of his record throw. In his post, he thanked his followers for their constant support and good wishes.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

“Allah k krm s or ap SB ki duao s Commenwealth games Ka Gold and Commenwealth games New Record 91.18m (With the blessings of the almighty and your prayers, here I get a Commonwealth gold and a new Games record). Thanks,” Nadeem tweeted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arshad Nadeem Olympian (@arshadnadeem29)

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who is considered Nadeem’s prime competitor in the Asian sub-continent, replied to the Pakistani athlete’s social media post, extending best wishes for future tournaments.

“Congratulations Arshad bhai for gold medal and crossing 90mtr with new games record. Aage ke competitions ke liye all the best (All the best for the competitions coming ahead),” Chopra commented.

Last month, Neeraj Chopra announced that he had to pull out of the CWG 2022 due to injury concerns. He had won a silver medal at the recently concluded World Athletics Championship in Eugene Oregon – India’s second-ever medal at the Worlds – with a throw of 88.13m. Reportedly, he had suffered a groin strain during the event.

Arshad was Chopra’s opponent in Olympics 2020 in Tokyo and the World Championships in the US as well, finishing fifth in both events with the throws of 82.91m and 86.16m respectively. His throw of 90.18m was the third best throw this year after Grenada’s Anderson Peters (93.07m) and Jakub Vadlejch ( 90.88m).

In Neeraj’s absence, India’s DP Manu finished fifth with a best throw of 82.28 while Rohit Yadav was placed sixth with an effort of 82.22 metres.

(With PTI Inputs)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here