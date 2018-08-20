GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Congratulations Pour in for Vinesh Phogat After Asian Games Gold

Vinesh Phogat's journey from suffering a devastating injury at Rio 2016 to winning an Asian Games gold in 2018 is nothing short of inspiring.

News18 Sports

Updated:August 20, 2018, 7:15 PM IST
Vinesh Phogat. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Vinesh Phogat’s journey from suffering a devastating injury at Rio 2016 to winning an Asian Games gold in 2018 is nothing short of inspiring. The Indian national anthem played for the second time at Jakarta and Palembang, as the wrestler from Haryana went uncontested throughout the day and ended on top of the podium. And her feat has drawn the attention of some of the most prominent names in Indian sports.

First up is Phogat’s wrestling compatriot Bajrang Punia, who himself won the gold in the men’s 65kg freestyle wrestling category on the first day of the Asian Games.




Neeraj Chopra, India’s promising Javelin star who was the Indian contingent’s flag bearer at the Asian Games opening ceremony has lauded Phogat’s feat as well.




Chopra was there to watch Vinesh’s gold medal bout interestingly, as tweeted by journalist Shaziya Abbas. Story goes that Phogat was present to watch Neeraj Chopra’s medal winning feat at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year as well, so this was certainly a nice touch!




Current sports minister and ex-Olympic medalist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore praised Phogat emphatically.




Indian wrestling legend Yogeshwar Dutt joined in the chorus of congratulations too.




And finally, Vinesh’s cousin sister and India’s first female wrestler to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games expressed how proud she felt at her sister’s achievement.



| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
