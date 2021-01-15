Connor McDavid Has Hat Trick, Oilers Beat Canucks 5-2

News18 Logo

Connor McDavid had a hat trick and an assist, Ryan NugentHopkins scored twice and added an assist and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks 52 on Thursday night.

EDMONTON, Alberta: Connor McDavid had a hat trick and an assist, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and added an assist and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Thursday night.

Leon Draisaitl, the NHLs top scorer last season, had four assists to help the Oilers rebound from a 5-3 loss to the Canucks a night earlier in the opener for both teams.

Mikko Koskinen made 38 saves for the Oilers.

Nate Schmidt and Tyler Motte scored for Vancouver, and Thatcher Demko stopped 41 shots.

The Oilers scored twice with the man advantage after going 0 for 4 on Wednesday. Edmonton had the top power play in the NHL last season at 29.5%.

UP NEXT

Canucks: At Calgary on Saturday and Monday nights.

Oilers: Host Montreal on Saturday and Monday nights.


