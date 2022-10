Connor McGregor Names Nate Diaz as Toughest Opponent he has Faced

MMA fighter Connor McGregor has named long-time rival Nate Diaz as the toughest opponent of his career. However, ahead of his much-anticipated return, McGregor said he is the greatest of all time. He was last seen in action last year in July during the UFC 264 trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. McGregor had taken part in an engaging question-answer Twitter session on Wednesday.

“Nate,” McGregor wrote while responding to a social media user’s query.

The former UFC champion had faced Diaz in a thrilling series of encounters in 2016. Diaz had emerged victorious at the UFC 196 in March. McGregor scripted a prompt turnaround in their next meeting. McGregor won the thrilling, five-round contest by a majority decision to successfully avenge his solitary UFC defeat at that point in time.

Previously, the duo was rumoured to face each other in a trilogy fight. However, it has not happened yet. McGregor recently expressed his desire to take on Diaz in a trilogy battle.

“Congrats Nate Diaz on making it to the end of his contractual obligations with the UFC, and as a bonafide superstar goer. An incredible feat. Fair play. Our trilogy will happen,” McGregor had written after Diaz’s final UFC battle.