Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Rematch to Take Place on Cruise Ship

In some great news for boxing fans, there are chances that Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather might soon end up having a rematch in the ring. The match will certainly not take place in a stadium because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but if a report in Daily Star is to be believed, the face off will happen on a cruise ship. The reason behind doing this in waters is because it will restrict the number of people on the audience side and only very rich people will be able to afford the tickets of the cruise ship.

The two exceedingly popular boxers had last battled it out some three years ago in Las Vegas. The match concluded with Mayweather beating McGregor in 10 rounds. After this win against the UFC boxer, Mayweather set a record of 50 unbeaten matches.

Meanwhile, McGregor has been suspended for six months after he lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. The medical suspension comes after he suffered a devastating second-round KO loss to Poirier in the match in Abu Dhabi. The very next day, McGregor was seen walking with the help of crutches as he had been severely injured by the kicks of Poirier in the bout. This medical suspension has been made official and has been put on record by MMA.tv, the official record keeper for the Association of Boxing Commissions. Since everything has been put on record formally, McGregor will not be allowed to enter the ring till the time he gets an official clearance by a doctor. McGregor fans will have to at least wait till July to see their favourite boxer back in action. The much loved boxer has also promised his fans that he will soon bounce back and will fight again as quickly as possible.

The boxer also took to Twitter to thank his fans and well wishers for their support.

Thanks for the support everyone! Was not my night/morning in there but a great contest to improve on. I’m excited at the blockbuster trilogy I now have on my hands. Dustin is a hell of a competitor and I look forward to going again. God bless us all, happy Sunday ❤️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 24, 2021

He also mentioned that he is looking forward to the ‘the blockbuster trilogy’.