Conor McGregor Claims He Had 'Stress Fractures in Shin' Before Dustin Poirier Fight at UFC 264

After an unfortunate leg injury ruined Conor McGregor‘s hopes of defeating Dustin Poirier at UFC 264,the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion has now claimed that he was already injured going into his trilogy fight and the UFC bosses knew about it beforehand. The “Notorious" one suffered a broken leg during his much-hyped UFC 264 encounter with Poirier last weekend, prompting the referee to halt the contest and award the American a technical knockout (TKO)victory. The end came when Poirier hit the 33-year-old, who collapsed to the mat as he tried to find his footing just near the fag end of first round.

The Irishman was stretchered away from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. He has since had successful surgery and vowed to “come back better than ever.” McGregor, who is currently recovering in Los Angeles, took to Instagram and said he had “multiple stress fractures" to his shinbone when he was beaten by Poirier at UFC 264.

The video clip shows the former champion filming himself on a motorised scooter with his leg heavily strapped up. McGregor said they were aware of his injury prior to the match and there were talks about pulling out of the pay-per-view event.

“Everyone keeps asking me at what point did the leg break?” he said. “Ask Dana White (UFC president), ask the UFC, ask Dr (Jeffrey) Davidson, the head doctor of the UFC,” he can be heard lamenting.

He claimed the UFC management knew about “stress fractures” on his leg going into the octagon. The Irish fighter also added that during training sessions just before the showdown with Poirier, he kept twisting his ankle.

Further in the video, he mentioned how he endured his training schedule even when his ankle was “sore.” He went on to explain how he used to train on his back and that helped him to develop “ground and pound shots from the back.” It was a skill he developed because of the damaged leg and had to adjust his training methods.

In the end, the former two-weight world champion revealed he now has a titanium rod inserted in his leg, from his knee down to his ankle. He also teased that once he regained strength, he would be “unbreakable”, just like “Arnold Schwarzenegger in Terminator 2.”

