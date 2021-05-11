Conor McGregor Confirms Plans to Takeover Manchester United

MMA superstar Conor McGregor has once again expressed his interest in taking over a famous sports team, further suggesting that he could purchase Manchester United. The ‘Notorious One’ is one of the wealthiest MMA fighters, as the UFC star pocketed just over USD 100m for his boxing debut against the legendary Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

According to The Mirror, the Irish fighter has ventured into different business entities such as starting his own brand of clothing and whisky, which recently sold its majority shares to Proximo Spirits for over USD 600 million. He has now been linked with a sports club - namely Manchester United. The UFC star in a recent Q&A session on Twitter announced that he could do “big things for a club" if he takes the club’s ownership as United look to return to the top flight in the Premier league.

McGregor shocked everyone when he took to the micro blogging site and in a Q&A session jokingly pitched his name forward as a potential buyer. In his tweet he asked his 8.7 million followers on what they think about him buying Manchester United

See it here:

Hey guys, I’m thinking about buying Manchester United!What do you think?— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 20, 2021

What was considered to be tongue-in-cheek humour, now the former UFC double champion has asked again about the likelihood of stepping into one of the world’s favourite sport club’s ownership. However, when the 32-year-old was pressed whether he was serious on Twitter, McGregor in a following tweet claims that he’s currently in talks with Dermot Desmond to acquire shares in Celtic and was also open to the option of confessing his interest for United.

A conversation came up regarding Celtic first to be honest. To acquire shares from Dermot Desmond. I am certainly interested in acquiring a sports team at some stage!Both Celtic and Man United are teams I like for sure. But I am open. I feel I could do big things for a club. https://t.co/KgD9qnYipP— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 9, 2021

Both the tweets from the UFC star went viral as it generated more than four lakh ‘likes’, close to 15,000 user reactions and more than 54,000 Retweets.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s current owners the Glazer family have been met with huge backlash following their part in the now shelved European Super League (ESL). The family have endured a difficult relationship with the club’s fans but have vowed to improve their relationship with their fan base following the initial decision to include the club in ESL.

