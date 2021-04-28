Conor McGregor Donates USD 50,000 to Kids' Charity in Dustin Poirier's Hometown

The row between former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor and rival Dustin Poirier over the former donating USD 500,000 to Poirier’s Good Fight Foundation has taken an unexpected twist. The UFC superstar has made good on his promise, except he didn’t go through Poirier’s foundation, but has donated half a million dollars to the Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana in Poirier’s hometown, Louisiana. This move is considered as a resolution to the public spat over the charity that he had with the fighter.

The club posted the news on Facebook on Monday.

The Good Fight Foundation has worked with the Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana previously.

In October 2020, McGregor had agreed to donate the amount to Good Fight Foundation under the condition that ‘The Diamond’ accepted a lightweight rematch, a bout that started as an exhibition but later became a UFC headliner. While Poirier held up his end of the bargain as they had a rematch in January, it does not seem so for McGregor.

Earlier this month, McGregor and Poirier bickered on social media after the latter had posted on Twitter that the promised donation never came in despite Poirier’s TKO win over McGregor at UFC 257 on January 24.

That’s a fun prediction! @TheNotoriousMMA you also predicted a donation to my foundation and you and your team stopped responding after the fight in January.See you soon.July 10th Paid In Full!— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 11, 2021

The Irishman and his manager, Audie Attarresponded saying that he had promised a donation and not a debt. He went on to say that his team was not informed of any adequate plans for the money spent, something that he keeps track of for all his donations. Once that is done, the donation would be made in good faith.

A donation, not a debt. We’ve been awaiting the plans for the money that never came. I do with all my donations. Know where it’s going dot for dot. Otherwise it goes walking. As is the case with a lot of these foundations, sadly. You took the McG over the belt shows I was right.— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2021

The Irish superstar was so incensed that their July 10 trilogy fight was put into jeopardy by the spat. McGregor and Poirier are expected to fight once again this year. Eventually, Poirier issued a statement expressing his regret for making a private situation a public ordeal.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here