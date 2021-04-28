sports

Conor McGregor Donates USD 50,000 to Kids' Charity in Dustin Poirier's Hometown

Conor McGregor (Photo Credit: AP)

Conor McGregor had asked to face Dustin Poirier in a rematch and in return had to make a donation.

The row between former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor and rival Dustin Poirier over the former donating USD 500,000 to Poirier’s Good Fight Foundation has taken an unexpected twist. The UFC superstar has made good on his promise, except he didn’t go through Poirier’s foundation, but has donated half a million dollars to the Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana in Poirier’s hometown, Louisiana. This move is considered as a resolution to the public spat over the charity that he had with the fighter.

The club posted the news on Facebook on Monday.

The Good Fight Foundation has worked with the Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana previously.

In October 2020, McGregor had agreed to donate the amount to Good Fight Foundation under the condition that ‘The Diamond’ accepted a lightweight rematch, a bout that started as an exhibition but later became a UFC headliner. While Poirier held up his end of the bargain as they had a rematch in January, it does not seem so for McGregor.

Earlier this month, McGregor and Poirier bickered on social media after the latter had posted on Twitter that the promised donation never came in despite Poirier’s TKO win over McGregor at UFC 257 on January 24.

The Irishman and his manager, Audie Attarresponded saying that he had promised a donation and not a debt. He went on to say that his team was not informed of any adequate plans for the money spent, something that he keeps track of for all his donations. Once that is done, the donation would be made in good faith.

The Irish superstar was so incensed that their July 10 trilogy fight was put into jeopardy by the spat. McGregor and Poirier are expected to fight once again this year. Eventually, Poirier issued a statement expressing his regret for making a private situation a public ordeal.

first published:April 28, 2021, 19:06 IST