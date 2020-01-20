Take the pledge to vote

Conor McGregor Earned £1.5m-per-second For His Fight with Donald Cerrone at UFC 246

Conor McGregor defeated Donald Cerrone in just 40seconds at UFC 246, for which he got a whopping £60 million.

Trending Desk

January 20, 2020
Conor McGregor may have earned £1.5million-per-second for his victory over Donald Cerrone through a knockout in Las Vegas.

In an earlier interaction with ESPN, McGregor had revealed that his match with Cerrone was going to be a "good paycheque" adding that it was probably the "most ever" in his mixed martial arts career. McGregor estimated that the match would bring him £60 million.

The match lasted for 40 seconds only.

According to the report in Givemesport, the McGregor's earnings from the fight totaled around £3.8million, with the rest of McGregor's earnings coming from pay-per-view money. The report speculated that if the boxer's calculations were correct, he earned £1.5m-per-second for the 40-second fight.

This was McGregor's first in-ring action since his controversial defeat to Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov back in October 2018, following which McGregor had announced his retirement.

The 2018 defeat was only the fourth in the Irish fighter's career.

The match itself saw him hitting Cerrone a number of shoulder blows following it with a kick and a number of left-handed shots to the head leaving Cerrone unable to respond.

With the win, McGregror is the only fighter in UFC history to secure knockouts at featherweight, lightweight and welterweight, the report added.

