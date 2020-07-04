Conor McGregor Mourns the Death of Rival Khabib Nurmagomedov's Father Abdulmanap

UFC star Conor McGregor expressed grief over the death of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, father of star MMA fighter Khabib, at the age of 57 as he lost the battle against coronavirus.

McGregor and Khabib had an epic fight in 2018, which the latter famously won. The fight remains one of the most watched fights in the history of the sport.

Despite the rivalry that the two shared, McGregor took to Twitter to send condolences to Khabib and his family as they go through the huge loss.

"The loss of a father, a coach, and a dedicated supporter of the sport. Condolences and rest in peace Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov," McGregor tweeted.

The loss of a father, a coach, and a dedicated supporter of the sport. Condolences and rest in peace Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 3, 2020

McGregor is currently on a sabbatical from the sport after he took to Twitter on June 7 to make the third retirement announcement of his career.

Late on Friday (according to IST), Khabib's father passed away due to complications that had arisen after he caught coronavirus on top of previous ailment.

Last month, Khabib had revealed that his father was critical after he underwent a heart procedure following the complications that rose due to coronavirus as Abdulmanap had also had a heart surgery last year.

"Abdulmanap suffered two strokes, in his heart (a heart attack) and brain," family friend Ramazan Rabadanov told Russian outlet Championat as per Daily Mail.

"They managed to treat his heart, but not his brain, so he didn't emerge from a coma. The situation was too serious, it was already too late."

Abdulmanap oversaw his son beat every opponent so far inside the octagon as Khabib currently holds a 28-0 record on the circuit.