Conor McGregor to Khabib Nurmagomedov, Here's a List of The Richest UFC Fighters

The United Fighting Championship (UFC) has not only become one of the most popular combat sports in the world, but the face of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) has also emerged as a multibillion-dollar enterprise over the years. Given its popularity, the pay-per-view (PPV) revenue to fight of the night bonuses and fighters’ salaries have grown just as fast. Every time some of the most recognisable fighters’ step in the ring, they go home with big paychecks of five, six figures, or more.

Here we look at the top 10 UFC fighters and what their net worth looks like.

10. Randy Couture

The American actor and former MMA fighter is a retired sergeant for the United States Army. He is the fourth fighter inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. Couture’s net worth is an estimated USD 17 million.

9. Wanderlei Silva

The Brazilian MMA fighter not only owns the claim of most title defences, knockouts, and the longest winning streak. But he also enjoyed the longest winning streak in the history of the promotion. The 2003 Pride Middleweight Grand Prix Tournament Champion is estimated to have a net worth of USD 18 million.

8. Fedor Emelianenko

Emelianenko is considered the greatest heavyweight fighter of all time and is also widely regarded as the greatest fighter to have never fought in the UFC. The Russian big man’s current net worth is around USD 18 million.

7. Anderson Silva

Commonly regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters, Silva holds the longest win streak in UFC history with 16 consecutive victories. The Brazilian MMA fighter’s net worth is approximately USD 18 million.

6. BJ Penn

Penn is one of just three competitors in UFC history to have earned championship belts in several weight classes. The American MMA fighter has won victories at both the Lightweight and the Welterweight Championships and for over eight years, he was an undefeated lightweight champion. Penn’s estimated net worth is USD 22 million.

5. Brock Lesnar

Coming from an extremely diverse professional sports backgrounds,‘The Beast Incarnate’ currently wrestles professionally with the World Wrestling EntertainmentInc. He is one of the world’s wealthiest MMA fighters with a net worth of USD 28million.

4. Georges St-Pierre

The three-time UFC Welterweight Champion also won the middleweight title in 2017. Even though he retired from UFC in 2020, the multi-time champion continues to rake in the big bucks and to sit on an estimated USD 30 million fortune.

3. Khabib Nurmagomedov

After making his UFC debut in 2012, Nurmagomedov fought a perfect career from start to finish. With an impressive 29-0 record, the Dagestani fighter’s popularity soared after he demolished Conor McGregor in 2018. The retired Russian MMA star’s net worth is estimated at around USD 30 million.

2. Rorian Gracie

Not only is he the co-founder of the UFC, but the Brazilian born star is also a key figure in the sport who has an extensive range of professional interests. Gracie is among the few to hold a ninth-degree red belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. With a net worth of USD 50 million, he is also one of the richest athletes in the world across all sports.

1. Conor McGregor

The professional Irish MMA fighter in the UFC is not only a favourite of the tabloids, but the hot-headed fighter is a master of self-marketing and trash talk. The Notorious’ net worth amount is USD 115 million approximately. However, most of his net worth did not come from MMA competitions. Instead, it’s primarily from his professional boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather.

