sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#WTC2021#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Sports»Conor McGregor Tops Forbes' Highest-paid Athletes List, Ahead of Messi-Ronaldo
1-MIN READ

Conor McGregor Tops Forbes' Highest-paid Athletes List, Ahead of Messi-Ronaldo

Conor McGregor (Photo Credit: AP)

Conor McGregor (Photo Credit: AP)

Conor McGregor topped the list of the world's highest-paid athlete ahead of footballers Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor was the world’s highest-paid athlete over the last year ahead of footballers Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, according to the annual Forbes list released on Wednesday.

During the 12-month period ending May 1, 2021 McGregor earned $180 million, a figure which includes $158 million from endorsements and the recent sale of the majority stake of his whiskey brand, Forbes said.

Barcelona and Argentina forward Messi was second on the list and set a record as the highest-earning soccer player after bringing home $130 million while Portugal and Juventus forward Ronaldo earned $120 million to sit third among the top 10 highest-paid athletes.

NFL quarterback Dak Prescott ($107.5 million) of the Dallas Cowboys and four-times NBA champion LeBron James ($96.5 million) rounded out the top five.

RELATED NEWS

Forbes said its on-the-field earnings figures include all prize money, salaries and bonuses earned during the 12-month period while off-the-field earnings are an estimate of sponsorship deals, appearance fees and licensing income.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 13, 2021, 08:59 IST