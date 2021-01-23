Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier, UFC 257: Live Streaming, Fight Card, Date, Complete List, Start Time in IST

The year 2021 is set to kick off with the highly anticipated battle between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. The UFC begins with the Irish superstar making a return to the Octagon after more than a year. Both McGregor and Poirier faced each other in the year 2014 for a featherweight fight. In the first round itself, McGregor defeated the American in under two minutes. The players are all set to give fans another exciting match to remember.

Porier has won four of his last five fights (losing against Khabib Nurmagomedov). McGregor, on the other hand, has won three from his last five fights (losing against Khabib as well as Diaz). In UFC 257, McGregor vs Poirier rematch will take place in Fight Island, Abu Dhabi.

UFC 257 Main Card

Conor McGregor -310 vs Dustin Poirier +250, lightweights

Dan Hooker -140 vs Michael Chandler +120, lightweights

Joanne Calderwood -120 vs Jessica Eye +100, women's flyweights

Amanda Ribas -330 vs Marina Rodriguez +260, women's strawweight

Makhmud Muradov -140 vs Andrew Sanchez +120, middleweights

UFC 257 Preliminary Card

Arman Tsarukyan vs Matt Frevola, lightweights

Brad Tavares -130 vs Antonio Carlos Junior +110, middleweights

Sara McMann -130 vs Julianna Pena +110, women's bantamweights

Khalil Rountree -330 vs Marcin Prachnio +260, light heavyweights

Movsar Evloev -575 vs Nik Lentz +425, featherweights

Zhalgas Zhumagulov -110 vs Amir Albazi -110, flyweights

What time will the Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier fight in UFC 257 take place?

The main card of the McGregor vs Poirier fight in UFC 257 will start at 8:30 AM IST on January 24, Sunday.

McGregor vs Poirier Live Streaming details

Live streaming of Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier fight in UFC 257 will be available at Sony LIV app. In the US, the Pay-Per-View format will be available, exclusively through ESPN+. UFC 257 Fight main card will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2/HD (English) and Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi) in India. Fans can also watch on Sony Sports Network's platforms like Jio TV and Airtel TV.