Constantine Announces Squad to Face Kyrgyz Republic

National coach Stephen Constantine announced 24-strong India squad for the forthcoming AFC Asian Cup Qualifier match against the Kyrgyz Republic in Bishkek on March 27.

PTI

Updated:March 25, 2018, 8:44 AM IST
Constantine Announces Squad to Face Kyrgyz Republic
Indian football players. (AIFF/Twitter)
New Delhi: National coach Stephen Constantine announced 24-strong India squad for the forthcoming AFC Asian Cup Qualifier match against the Kyrgyz Republic in Bishkek on March 27.

India are presently on top of Group A with 13 points having already qualified for the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019. This is India's second qualification in 8 years, the Team having qualified last time in 2011.

The 24-member squad list is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Nishu Kumar, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Salam Ranjan Singh, Lalruatthara, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das.

Midfielders: Kumam Udanta Singh, Dhanapal Ganesh, Md. Rafique, Anirudh Thapa, Rowllin Borges, Halicharan Narzary, Bikash Jairu.

Forwards: Balwant Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Seiminlen Doungel, Alen Deory, Manvir Singh, Hitesh Sharma.

| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
