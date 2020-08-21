Antonio Conte Evasive on Inter Milan Future ahead of Europa League Final vs Sevilla

Antonio Conte refused to address his future as Inter Milan coach Thursday, a day ahead of the Europa League final against Sevilla, after previously saying the club should do more to push back against criticism of him and the team.

After the last Serie A game of the season against Atalanta on Aug. 1, Conte said that the club did not protect us very well from criticism and attacks” from outside. Inter finished second in Serie A, one point behind champion Juventus.

Asked Thursday if the Europa League final could be his last game as Inter coach, Conte said through a translator that over the years, Ive learned to take things one day at a time. And at this moment in time, Im really trying to savor this opportunity.

He added: Thats what Ive learned to do over the course of my career, to try and take things one day at a time to live in the moment, to think about the here and now and to try and experience it from every angle without any regrets.

Conte added that he wouldn’t be satisfied with a second runners-up placing this season if Inter loses to Sevilla.

What Ive realized is that people only actually remember when you win finals. I won the Champions League (as a player with Juventus in 1996), but I also lost a further three in the final, he said.

