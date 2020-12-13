Conte Praises Inter Response After Champions League Setback

CAGLIARI, Italy: Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte praised his team for bouncing back to beat Cagliari 3-1 on Sunday, four days after being knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage.

“You could feel the after-effects of the Champions League match in the players’ heads and legs, but the team gave a great response,” said Conte, whose side finished bottom of their group following a 0-0 with at home to Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.

“It was a good performance in terms of what we produced and because we found the strength to react despite the disappointment in the Champions League.”

Conte added that he was not concerned about his side’s wastefulness in front of goal after they missed a flurry of chances in the first half.

“A coach should be worried when the team doesn’t create goalscoring situations, but we create a lot of them,” said Conte, whose side are Serie A’s leading scorers with 29 goals from 11 games.

“Of course, if you create chances and don’t score because you’re imprecise or because of some miracles by the goalkeepers, like Alessio Cragno today, you get a bit anxious.”

Conte would not be drawn on another off-colour performance from midfielder Christian Eriksen, who was taken off in the 58th minute.

“I judge the performance of the whole team, I don’t like to single out individuals. It would not be fair,” he said.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Hugh Lawson)