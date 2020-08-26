Conte To Remain As Inter Coach Next Season

MILAN: Inter Milan confirmed on Tuesday that Antonio Conte will remain as coach next season.

Contes future at Inter had appeared uncertain after he criticized the club following the final league match of the season. And after losing the Europa League final to Sevilla on Friday, Conte said he wasn’t sure whether he would be back.

Conte met with Inter President Steven Zhang and other club directors on Tuesday and the club released a short statement afterward.

Todays meeting between the club and Antonio Conte was constructive, focused on continuity and a shared strategy, Inter said. With this the foundations were established to continue working together on the clubs project.

Conte, who used to coach bitter rival Juventus, led Inter to a second-place finish in Serie A in his first season in charge of the Nerazzurri.

That was Inters highest finish since 2011 and the Europa League final was its first chance to play for a continental trophy since Jose Mourinho led the team to the 2010 Champions League title, completing a treble that season.

___

Also Watch Internet’s New Obsession: A Viral Mashup Of ‘Kokilaben Grilling Gopi Bahu’

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor