News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

PRESENTED BY

Co Presenting

Associate Partner

  • Union Budget 2021
  • Union Budget 2021
News18» News»Sports»Cooks Scores 15 To Carry NJIT Past UMBC 69-65
1-MIN READ

Cooks Scores 15 To Carry NJIT Past UMBC 69-65

Cooks Scores 15 To Carry NJIT Past UMBC 69-65

Zach Cooks had 15 points as NJIT narrowly defeated MarylandBaltimore County 6965 on Sunday.

NEWARK, N.J.: Zach Cooks had 15 points as NJIT narrowly defeated Maryland-Baltimore County 69-65 on Sunday.

Dylan OHearn had 13 points for NJIT (6-7, 5-6 America East Conference). San Antonio Brinson added 12 points and seven rebounds. Kjell de Graaf had three blocks.

Brinson’s jumper put NJIT on top 66-65 with 3:15 to play. But as UMBC missed its last four field goal attempts and the front end of a 1-and-1 free throw opportunity, the Highlanders only made 3 of 6 free throws down the stretch.

Maryland-Baltimore County totaled 26 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

R.J. Eytle-Rock had 16 points and six rebounds for the Retrievers (10-4, 6-3). Brandon Horvath added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Darnell Rogers had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...