1-MIN READ

Cool, Porter Carry Idaho State In Romp Over Idaho 69-43

POCATELLO, Idaho: Tarik Cool scored 14 points and Malik Porter 11 points as Idaho State romped past Idaho 69-43 on Thursday night.

Porter also blocked three shots for Idaho State (10-7, 6-3 Big Sky Conference). Brayden Parker and Austin Smellie each had 12 points. Robert Ford III had 9 points and 11 rebounds.

JaVary Christmas had 9 points for the Vandals (0-16, 0-13), who have now lost 16 straight games to start the season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


