Copa America 2019: Jesus, Firmino Strike as Brazil Defeats Argentina to March into Finals

Belo Horizonte, Brazil​: Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino scored the goals as Brazil beat arch-rivals Argentina 2-0 on Tuesday to qualify for the Copa America final.

Played in a white-hot atmosphere and with tempers threatening to boil over, Argentina came close to scoring themselves but both Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi hit the woodwork.

Hosts Brazil will play the winners of Wednesday second semi-final between champions Chile and Peru in Sunday's final.