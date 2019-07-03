English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Copa America 2019: Jesus, Firmino Strike as Brazil Defeats Argentina to March into Finals
Hosts Brazil will play the winners of Wednesday second semi-final between champions Chile and Peru in Sunday's final.
Brazil's Roberto Firmino celebrates winning the match with Philippe Coutinho (Reuters)
Belo Horizonte, Brazil: Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino scored the goals as Brazil beat arch-rivals Argentina 2-0 on Tuesday to qualify for the Copa America final.
Played in a white-hot atmosphere and with tempers threatening to boil over, Argentina came close to scoring themselves but both Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi hit the woodwork.
