Copa America 2019: Lionel Messi Trolled for 'Undeserved' Man of the Match Award Against Qatar

Argentine megastar Lionel Messi was butt of jokes on the social media for “undeservedly” getting the man of the match award in the final group-stage encounter in the Copa America against Qatar which Argentina won 2-0. Much to the dismay of many, the talismanic forward was adjudged the player of the match although, he didn’t contribute much in the game and even missed an easy scoring chance when he hit the ball wide from just ten yards out of the Qatar goal.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

This isn't because I hate Messi or anything but I think he's undeserving of the MOTM award, the honour would have been given to aguero or martinez instead, That's unfair. — Trey™ (@IamTreyD) June 24, 2019

The Sunday’s match saw Lautaro Martinez and Sergio Aguero scoring for Argentina. Posting the 72nd minute miss by Messi, a host of Twitter users said Leandro Paredes or Sergio Aguero would have been a better choice for the award than Messi, reported Foxnews.

Argentina scored in the fourth minute of the game, Lautaro Martinez pounced on a loose ball just outside the Qatar penalty box and fired in past Qatari goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb. In the 82nd minute, Manchester City star Sergio Aguero outrun two defenders and slot the ball home, to double Argentina’s lead.