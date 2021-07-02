Copa America 2020 Brazil vs Chile LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Brazil will take on Chile in the first quarter-final clash of the Copa America 2020. The match starts at 05:30 AM (IST) live from the Estádio Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro. The 2019 Copa America winners Brazil take on the 2016 Copa America winners Chile and the clash is worth the watch as two heavyweight South American nations collide. Brazil have the upper hand in this fixture as they were on top of Group B, whereas Chile were fourth in the group and scratched through the bottom of the barrel to make it to the final eight of the Copa America.

Both nations have experienced players who play for major clubs in Europe, however it will come down to the final minute to witness which nation progresses to the semi-final of the Copa America.

Copa America 2020 Brazil vs Chile: Team News, Injury Update

Chile have their main players in the line-up, but Pulgar and Maripan are down with injuries. Alexis Sanchez is expected to start in the XI and his role can be a major boost for Chile.

Brazil on the other hand see Felipe and Lodi who are injured. Douglas Luiz and Lucas Paqueta were solid for Brazil in their clash against Brazil and may make the starting XI. However, Coach Tite will look to bolster his attack by bringing in Neymar and Roberto Firminho.

Brazil vs Chile starting line-ups:

Brazil Predicted Starting line-up: Alisson Becker, Emerson, Militao, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro, Richarlison, Fabinho, Casemiro, Everton, Neymar, Garbiel Jesus

Chile Predicted Starting line-up: Claudio Bravo, Eugenio Mena, Francisco Sierralta, Gary Medel, Mauricio Isla, Tomas Alarcon, Charles Aranguiz, Arturo Vidal, Ben Brereton, Eduardo Vargas, Cesar Pinares

What time is the Copa America 2020 Brazil vs Chile kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 05:30 AM IST at the Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro.

What TV channel will show the Copa America 2020 Brazil vs Chile match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Brazil vs Chile match in India.

How can I stream the Copa America 2020 Brazil vs Chile fixture?

The match between Brazil and Chile can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

