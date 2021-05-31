Copa America in Argentina Suspended over Covid-19 Surge, Other Offers Being Considered

Argentina’s hosting of the Copa America football tournament has been suspended “in view of the current circumstances," CONMEBOL said on Sunday, as the country struggles with a surge in coronavirus cases. The South American football body, which last week stripped Colombia of co-hosting duties over deadly unrest, said it was considering other offers to hold the tournament. “CONMEBOL informs that in view of the current circumstances it has decided to suspend the organization of the Copa America in Argentina," the governing body tweeted. “CONMEBOL is evaluating the offer of other countries that showed interest in hosting the continental tournament."

An Argentine poll published on Friday found that 70 percent of respondents were against holding the tournament as the country experiences its worst phase of the pandemic so far.

Less than two weeks before the Copa America’s scheduled start, Argentina is in the midst of a nine-day lockdown and experiencing record daily infections.

