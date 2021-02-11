Copa Del Rey 2020-21 Athletic Bilbao vs Levante LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Athletic Bilbao will take on Levante at the San Mames for the first leg of their semi-final clash in the Copa del Rey 2020-21. They have reached this far with a great deal of effort, as they have edged out victories against Ibiza and Alcoyano before ousting top-flight rivals Real Betis on penalties.

Levante, on the other hand, will be looking to spoil their party as they're on the cusp of reaching their first-ever League Cup final. They have not lost in all competitions since the 2-1 defeat to Villarreal on 2 January.

The Copa Del Rey 2020-21 Athletic Bilbao vs Levante game is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 am IST.

Copa Del Rey 2020-21 Athletic Bilbao vs Levante: Team News, Injury Update

For Athletic Bilbao, Peru Nolaskoain is a long-term absentee with a sprained ankle. On the other hand, Mikel Balenziaga suffered a knock last month and will miss out. Inigo Vicente has also tested positive for COVID-19 last week and hence, will remain in isolation.

Levante, on the other hand, will be without Jose Campana who is out with a muscle injury and isn't expected to return until April. Nikola Vukcevic is also nursing a back pain.

Athletic Bilbao possible starting line-up: Unai Simon; Inigo Lekue, Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Martinez, Yuri Berchiche; Oscar de Marcos, Dani Garcia, Iker Muniain, Alex Berenguer; Asier Villalibre, Raul Garcia

Levante possible starting line-up: Dani Cardenas; Coke, Sergio Postigo, Ruben Vezo, Tono; Nemanja Radoja, Mickael Malsa; Son, Ruben Rochina, Enis Bardhi; Roger Marti

What time will the Copa Del Rey 2020-21 Athletic Bilbao vs Levante kick-off?

The Copa Del Rey 2020-21 Athletic Bilbao vs Levante match will kick off at 1:30 am IST on Thursday, February 11, at the San Mames.

What TV channel will show the Copa Del Rey 2020-21 Athletic Bilbao vs Levante match?

Copa del Rey 2020-21 match between Athletic Bilbao vs Levante will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

How can I stream the Copa Del Rey 2020-21 Athletic Bilbao vs Levante fixture?

The Copa del Rey 2020-21 match between Athletic Bilbao vs Levante live stream will not be available in India.