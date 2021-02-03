Copa Del Rey 2020-21 Granada vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona will head across to Granada for a quarterfinal clash in the Copa Del Rey on Wednesday night. Ronald Koeman's side have found some great form in the recent past and they managed to leapfrog Real Madrid to climb up to second place in La Liga.

Granada, on the other hand, have made it to this round by beating lower-division opposition in the previous round. Against third-tier side Navalcarnero, they were at their best and won the game 6-0. However, they have not won any of their last three games in La Liga.

The Copa Del Rey 2020-21 Granada vs Barcelona game is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 am IST.

Copa Del Rey 2020-21 Granada vs Barcelona: Team News, Injury Update

For Granada, Neyder Lozano and Maxime Gonalons are both ruled out with injuries. However, they will have Yan Eteki back available for selection after he served his suspension. Roberto Soldado could also be back to lead the line for Granada in this game.

Barcelona, on the other hand, will welcome veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets back from suspension. Sergi Roberto is also back from injury, and will start this game. However, Sergino Dest is currently injured and likely to miss this game.

Granada possible starting line-up: Rui Silva; Dimitri Foulquier, Neheun Perez, Domingos Duarte, Carlos Neva; Yan Eteki, Yangel Herrera; Alberto Soro, Fede Vico, Darwin Machis; Roberto Soldado

Barcelona possible starting line-up: Neto; Sergi Roberto, Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet, Junior Firpo; Sergio Busquets, Miralem Pjanic; Lionel Messi, Riqui Puig, Francisco Trincao; Martin Braithwaite

The Copa Del Rey 2020-21 Granada vs Barcelona match will kick off at 1:30 am IST on Thursday, February 04, at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes.

Copa del Rey 2020-21 match between Granada vs Barcelona will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

The Copa del Rey 2020-21 match between Granada vs Barcelona live stream will not be available in India.