Copa del Rey 2020-21 Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona will look to continue their fine run when they take on Rayo Vallecano at Estadio de Vallecas on Wednesday. Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have been knocked out of the Copa del Rey and hence, this is a great chance for Barcelona to go all the way and clinch the title this season.

Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, will be a tricky proposition for the side as they will now look to get back to winning ways after a crucial defeat to Mallorca.

Copa del Rey 2020-21 Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona: Team News, Injury Update

Rayo Vallecano will be without the services of key defender Emiliano Velazquez following his injury against Mallorca.

Having served the ban, Lionel Messi is now back in the Barcelona squad and he could stride out to take on Rayo Vallecano. Clement Lenglet could get a nod to start after he was benched for the match against Elche.

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Probable starting line up

Rayo Vallecano Probable starting line up: Dimitrievski; Advincula, Catena, Saveljich, F. Garcia; Suarez, Comesana; Palazon, Trejo, A. Garcia; Bebe

Barcelona Probable starting line up: Neto; Mingueza; Araujo, Lenglet, Firpo; Moriba, Pjanic, Puig; Dembele, Brathwaite, Messi

When is the Copa del Rey 2020-21 match between Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona?

The Copa del Rey 2020-21 match between Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona will take place on 27th January 2021.

What are the timings of Copa del Rey 2020-21 match between Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona?

The Copa del Rey 2020-21 match between Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona will start at 01:30 AM IST.

Where is the Copa del Rey 2020-21 match between Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona being played?

The Copa del Rey 2020-21 match between Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona will be played at Estadio de Vallecas.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Copa del Rey 2020-21 match between Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona?

Copa del Rey 2020-21 match between Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

Where can you live stream the Copa del Rey 2020-21 match between Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona?

The Copa del Rey 2020-21 match between Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona live stream will not be available in India.