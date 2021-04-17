Copa del Rey Final 2020-21 Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Two of the most successful teams in the history of the Copa del Rey will clash in the final of the 2021 competition on Sunday, April 18, as Athletic Bilbao take on Barcelona. The high-octane fixture will be played at the Estadio de la Cartuja, in Seville, Spain. Athletic Bilbao have won this competition on 23 occasions, while Barcelona have claimed the famous trophy 30 times throughout their history.

Athletic Bilbao had the chance to lift the Copa Del Rey 2019-20 trophy two weeks ago against their Basque rivals Real Sociedad. The fixture was rescheduled from last year due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, they have a chance to redeem themselves and lift the trophy on Sunday. The Los Leones are in 11th place in the La Liga standings and are without a victory in their last six matches across competitions.

On the other hand, Barca were knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last month but are still in contention for two trophies. The Catalan outfit will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 loss in the El Clasico against arch-rivals Real Madrid. They too will look for redemption and lift the trophy when they take on Bilbao on Sunday.

The Copa del Rey Final 2020-21 Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona match will kick off at 01:00 AM IST.

Athletic Bilbao are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team, but the availability of Yeray Alvarez and Yuri Berchiche remain doubtful. Whereas, Barcelona will miss the services of Philippe Coutinho and a recovering Ansu Fati in this match.

Unai Simon (GK); Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Unai Nunez, Ander Capa; Dani Garca, Unai Vencedor; Iker Muniain (C), Alex Berenguer, Inaki Williams; Raul GarciaMarc-Andre ter Stegen (GK); Frenkie de Jong, Clement Lenglet, Oscar Mingueza; Jordi Alba, Sergino Dest, Sergio Busquets, Pedri; Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi (C), Ousmane Dembele

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the Copa del Rey Final 2020-21 Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona match in India.

Football enthusiasts can keep track of live scores from the social media accounts of both teams.

