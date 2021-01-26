Coppa Italia 2020-21 Inter Milan vs AC Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The Coppa Italia will see the second Derby della Madonnina of the season when AC Milan will lock horns against arch-rivals Inter Milan in a crucial quarter-final clash at the San Siro. The Coppa Italia 2020-21 Inter Milan vs AC Milan will kick off at 1:15 am on January 27, Wednesday.

Both these sides have suffered a number of setbacks in recent weeks and hence, will be keen to get back on familiar territory.

Coppa Italia 2020-21 Inter Milan vs AC Milan Team News: Team News, Injury Update

For Inter Milan, Danilo D'Ambrosio is currently out injured and hence, will not be able to take a part in the derby this week. Barring this, we expect a strong starting XI to march on to the field.

AC Milan, on the other hand, will have to do without the services of Matteo Gabbia and Ismael Bennacer, both of whom are currently injured and hence, have been sidelined for this fixture. Zlatan Ibrahimovic made his return earlier this month and will take part in this match.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Probable Starting Line-up

Inter Milan Probable Starting Line-up: Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Ivan Perisic, Roberto Gagliardini, Marcelo Brozovic, Stefano Sensi, Ashely Young; Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku

AC Milan Probable Starting Line-up: Ciprian Tatarusanu; Diogo Dalot, Simon Kjaer, Fikayo Tomori, Davide Calabria; Franck Kessie, Sandro Tonali; Ante Rebic, Brahim Diaz, Samu Castillejo; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

When is the Coppa Italia 2020-21 Inter Milan vs AC Milan match?

The Coppa Italia 2020-21 Inter Milan vs AC Milan match will take place on January 27.

What are the timings of Coppa Italia 2020-21 Inter Milan vs AC Milan match?

The Coppa Italia 2020-21 Inter Milan vs AC Milan match will start at 01:15 AM IST.

Where is the Coppa Italia 2020-21 Inter Milan vs AC Milan match being played?

The Coppa Italia 2020-21 Inter Milan vs AC Milan match will be played at the San Siro Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Coppa Italia 2020-21 Inter Milan vs AC Milan match?

The Coppa Italia 2020-21 Inter Milan vs AC Milan match will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

Where can you live stream the Coppa Italia 2020-21 Inter Milan vs AC Milan?

The Coppa Italia 2020-21 Inter Milan vs AC Milan match live stream will be available on the respective social media pages of both the sides.