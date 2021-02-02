Coppa Italia 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Inter Milan will play hosts to Juventus at the San Siro on Tuesday for the first leg of the semi-final of the Coppa Italia. They come into this match after their 4-0 win over Filippo Inzaghi's Benevento yesterday in Serie A.

Juventus, on the other hand, beat Claudio Ranieri's Sampdoria 2-0 on Saturday in Serie A. Both sides have faced each other in 33 matches and this is where, Juventus hold the clear advantage – they have won 16 games, lost eight and drawn nine.

The Coppa Italia 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Juventus game is scheduled to kick off at 8.30 pm IST.

Coppa Italia 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Juventus: Team News, Injury Update

Inter Milan will not be able to avail the be without Uruguayan midfielder Matias Vecino and experienced full-back Danilo D'Ambrosio, who are both injured. Apart from this, striker Romelu Lukaku and full-back Achraf Hakimi are also serving their respective suspensions.

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo, on the other hand, will not be able to avail the services of Argentina international Paulo Dybala, who is nursing an injury. Barring this, there are no other visible injury concerns.

Inter Milan possible starting line-up: Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Matteo Darmian, Nicolo Barella, Christian Eriksen, Stefano Sensi, Ivan Perisic, Lautaro Martinez, Alexis Sanchez

Juventus possible starting line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Weston McKennie, Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey, Federico Chiesa, Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

What time will the Coppa Italia 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Juventus kick-off?

The Coppa Italia 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Juventus match will kick off at 1:15 am IST on Wednesday, February 3, at the San Siro.

What TV channel will show the Coppa Italia 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Juventus match?

The Coppa Italia 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Juventus match will not be shown on any TV Channel in India.

How can I stream the Coppa Italia 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Juventus fixture?

The Coppa Italia 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream will be available on the respective social media pages of both the sides.