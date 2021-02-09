Coppa Italia 2020-21 Juventus vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Juventus will welcome Inter Milan in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-finals on Tuesday, as both teams look to advance to the final of the competition. Andrea Pirlo's side have been in superb form in the recent past, they have won 10 of their last 11 games across all competitions.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, have also been in a great run of form. They have lost only twice in their last 18 matches across all competitions. Antonio Conte's men will be aware of the fact that they have to score a minimum of two goals if they have to make it to the final of the competition.

Coppa Italia 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Juventus game is scheduled to kick off at 01:15 am IST.

Coppa Italia 2020-21 Juventus vs Inter Milan: Team News, Injury Update

Juventus will be observing the fitness of Paulo Dybala very closely as the Argentine has missed three weeks of action due to a knee injury suffered at the start of 2021. However, they will be bolstered with the addition of Rodrigo Bentancur.

Antonio Conte, on the other hand, will be able to pick up from a fully-fit squad against Juventus, as Inter Milan came away from their clash against Fiorentina with no new injuries or suspensions.

Juventus possible starting line-up: Gianluigi Buffon; Alex Sandro, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Juan Cuadrado; Weston McKennie, Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey, Federico Chiesa; Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

Inter Milan possible starting line-up: Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Ivan Perisic, Arturo Vidal, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Achraf Hakimi; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

What time will the Coppa Italia 2020-21 Juventus vs Inter Milan kick-off?

The Coppa Italia 2020-21 Juventus vs Inter Milan match will kick off at 1:15 am IST on Wednesday, February 10, at the Allianz Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Coppa Italia 2020-21 Juventus vs Inter Milan match?

The Coppa Italia 2020-21 Juventus vs Inter Milan match will not be shown on any TV Channel in India.

How can I stream the Coppa Italia 2020-21 Juventus vs Inter Milan fixture?

The Coppa Italia 2020-21 Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream will be available on the respective social media pages of both the sides.