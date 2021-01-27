Coppa Italia 2020-21 Juventus vs SPAL LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Juventus will now lock horns with second-division side SPAL as they now turn their attention to the Coppa Italia. They are coming after a comfortable 2-0 win over Bologna and have looked a far better side. They are favourites to go all the way and bag the domestic title.

SPAL are the only team from Serie B left in the last eight of the Coppa Italia and heading into this match, they are massive underdogs.

Coppa Italia 2020-21 Juventus vs SPAL Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Juventus will have to deal with the absence of Paulo Dybala and Merih Demiral – both of whom are out owing to injury. On the other hand, Alex Sandro is also recovering from COVID-19 and is in isolation.

For SPAL, Marco Tumminello is the only major absentee as he is looking to gain full fitness.

Juventus vs SPAL Probable Starting Line-up

Juventus Probable Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Buffon; Radu Dragusin, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini; Wesley, Arthur, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Bernardeschi; Dejan Kulusevski, Manolo Portanova; Alvaro Morata.

SPAL Probable Starting Line-up: Etrit Berisha; Riccardo Spaltro, Francesco Vicari, Leonardo Sernicola; Loenzo Dickmann, Simone Missiroli, Alessandro Murgia, Marco D'Alessandro; Enrico Brignola, Federico Di Francesco; Sergio Floccari

When is the Coppa Italia 2020-21 Juventus vs SPAL match?

The Coppa Italia 2020-21 Juventus vs SPAL match will take place on January 28.

What are the timings of Coppa Italia 2020-21 Juventus vs SPAL match?

The Coppa Italia 2020-21 Juventus vs SPAL match will start at 01:15 AM IST.

Where is the Coppa Italia 2020-21 Juventus vs SPAL match being played?

The Coppa Italia 2020-21 Juventus vs SPAL match will be played at the Allianz Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Coppa Italia 2020-21 Juventus vs SPAL match?

The Coppa Italia 2020-21 Juventus vs SPAL match will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

Where can you live stream the Coppa Italia 2020-21 Juventus vs SPAL?

The Coppa Italia 2020-21 Juventus vs SPAL match live stream will be available on the respective social media pages of both the sides.