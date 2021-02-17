News18 Logo

News18» News»Sports»Corey Oswalt Sent To Minors By Mets, Brad Brach Released
1-MIN READ

Righthander Corey Oswalt cleared waivers and was assigned outright to TripleA Syracuse on Tuesday by the New York Mets, who also released righthander Brad Brach.

NEW YORK: Right-hander Corey Oswalt cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday by the New York Mets, who also released right-hander Brad Brach.

Brach, a 34-year-old who was designated for assignment last week, is guaranteed a $2,075,000 salary under the player option he exercised after last season.

Oswalt, 27, will attend major league spring training as a non-roster player.

The two moves created roster spots for infielder Jonathan Villar, who finalized a $3.55 million, one-year contract Thursday, and outfielder Albert Almora, who completed a $1.25 million, one-year contract Wednesday.

New York will have to make another move when it finalizes a pending one-year deal with outfielder Kevin Pillar, a deal subject to a successful physical.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


