English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Coric Ousts Wawrinka in Shanghai Opener, Klahn Stuns Kyrgios
Croatian Borna Coric recovered from a set down to beat three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka 4-6 6-4 6-3 in the opening round of the Shanghai Masters on Monday.
Borna Coric. (Image: Twitter/@ATPWorldTour)
Loading...
Croatian Borna Coric recovered from a set down to beat three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka 4-6 6-4 6-3 in the opening round of the Shanghai Masters on Monday.
Coric, who had failed to win a match in his last two appearances in Beijing and Shenzhen, saved two break points at 3-3 in the second set and clinched the first four games of the decider to record his 32nd match win of the season.
It was Coric's first victory in four meetings against former world number three Wawrinka, who has struggled on his return from knee surgery this season and entered as a wildcard.
Coric, seeded 13th, will next face American qualifier Bradley Klahn, who claimed a hard-fought 4-6 6-4 6-3 win over Nick Kyrgios.
The 23-year-old Australian Kyrgios lost five straight games from 4-4 in the second set to hand the momentum to Klahn.
World number 104 Klahn. who fired down 18 aces, recorded just his fourth tour-level win of the season.
Greek youngster Stefanos Tsitsipas, whose run to the quarter-finals in Tokyo last week was enough to book a place at the ATP Finals in November, opened his Shanghai campaign with a 7-6(4) 4-6 6-4 win over Gael Monfils.
The 20-year-old broke the Frenchman's serve twice in the decider to set up a second round meeting with Russian Karen Khachanov.
"I have improved a lot since last year physically, mentally," said 10th seed Tsitsipas. "My game has changed. I am more aggressive now. I'm actually stronger. I feel stronger. My body has changed since last year.
"I have (now played) lots of matches in the ATP main draws, lots of wins which gave me confidence. I believe in myself a little bit more."
Canadian Milos Raonic suffered an early exit as the 2016 Wimbledon finalist lost to American qualifier Mackenzie McDonald 6-3 5-7 6-3.
Big-serving American Sam Querrey struck 14 aces on his way to a 6-3 6-4 win over world number 16 Diego Schwartzman and set up a second round meeting against his compatriot Taylor Fritz, who beat Robin Haase 6-3 7-6(3).
Coric, who had failed to win a match in his last two appearances in Beijing and Shenzhen, saved two break points at 3-3 in the second set and clinched the first four games of the decider to record his 32nd match win of the season.
It was Coric's first victory in four meetings against former world number three Wawrinka, who has struggled on his return from knee surgery this season and entered as a wildcard.
Coric, seeded 13th, will next face American qualifier Bradley Klahn, who claimed a hard-fought 4-6 6-4 6-3 win over Nick Kyrgios.
The 23-year-old Australian Kyrgios lost five straight games from 4-4 in the second set to hand the momentum to Klahn.
World number 104 Klahn. who fired down 18 aces, recorded just his fourth tour-level win of the season.
Greek youngster Stefanos Tsitsipas, whose run to the quarter-finals in Tokyo last week was enough to book a place at the ATP Finals in November, opened his Shanghai campaign with a 7-6(4) 4-6 6-4 win over Gael Monfils.
The 20-year-old broke the Frenchman's serve twice in the decider to set up a second round meeting with Russian Karen Khachanov.
"I have improved a lot since last year physically, mentally," said 10th seed Tsitsipas. "My game has changed. I am more aggressive now. I'm actually stronger. I feel stronger. My body has changed since last year.
"I have (now played) lots of matches in the ATP main draws, lots of wins which gave me confidence. I believe in myself a little bit more."
Canadian Milos Raonic suffered an early exit as the 2016 Wimbledon finalist lost to American qualifier Mackenzie McDonald 6-3 5-7 6-3.
Big-serving American Sam Querrey struck 14 aces on his way to a 6-3 6-4 win over world number 16 Diego Schwartzman and set up a second round meeting against his compatriot Taylor Fritz, who beat Robin Haase 6-3 7-6(3).
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World Cup Expectations a 'Sufferance' for Argentina, Lionel Messi
- All-New Honda CR-V SUV Launched in India, Prices Start from Rs 28.15 Lakh
- AIFF Statement on Jamshedpur FC Striker Gourav Mukhi Only Adds to Age Confusion
- Neetu and Rishi Kapoor have a Mini Reunion with Sonali Bendre, Priyanka Chopra in New York; See Pics
- Intel Debuts 9th Gen Chips, Including Core i9-9900K Meant For Gaming PCs
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...