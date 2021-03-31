Coronavirus-hit Lyon's Champions League Tie vs PSG Moved to April 18

Lyon’s women’s Champions League quarter-final second leg with Paris Saint-Germain has been re-scheduled to April 18, UEFA announced on Wednesday.

The four-time champions, holding a 1-0 lead over the Parisians, had requested the fixture change after registering Covid-19 cases in their squad.

“UEFA is able to officially confirm that the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final second leg match involving Olympique Lyonnais and Paris Saint-Germain, will now be played on 18 April 2021 with the kick-off time to be announced in due course," UEFA said.

“The venue, the OL Stadium in Decines will remain the same," it added.