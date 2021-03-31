sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Sports»Coronavirus-hit Lyon's Champions League Tie vs PSG Moved to April 18
1-MIN READ

Coronavirus-hit Lyon's Champions League Tie vs PSG Moved to April 18

Olympique Lyon (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Olympique Lyon (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Olympique Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain will face-off in the UEFA Women's Champions League on April 18

Lyon’s women’s Champions League quarter-final second leg with Paris Saint-Germain has been re-scheduled to April 18, UEFA announced on Wednesday.

The four-time champions, holding a 1-0 lead over the Parisians, had requested the fixture change after registering Covid-19 cases in their squad.

“UEFA is able to officially confirm that the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final second leg match involving Olympique Lyonnais and Paris Saint-Germain, will now be played on 18 April 2021 with the kick-off time to be announced in due course," UEFA said.

“The venue, the OL Stadium in Decines will remain the same," it added.

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:March 31, 2021, 18:04 IST