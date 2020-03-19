English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Impact: NSFs Asked to Ensure Safety of Olympic-bound Athletes

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo Credit: Twitter)

All National Sports Federations were asked to ensure that Olympic-bound athletes are isolated and to refrain from conducting tournaments and selection trials till April 15.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 19, 2020, 3:18 PM IST
Share this:

New Delhi: The sports ministry on Thursday advised all National Federations to refrain from conducting tournaments and selection trials till April 15 besides asking them to ensure that Olympic-bound athletes are isolated from anyone who is not a part of their training camp.

The directive has been necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic which has wreaked havoc on sporting events across the globe. The fresh advisory puts a question-mark on the upcoming Indian Grand Prix of athletics that is to held on Friday.

"All sport organisations and their affiliate units are advised against holding any sports events, including competitions or selection trials till 15th April, 2020," the ministry said in a letter to the Indian Olympic Association and NSFs.

It also asked federations to not allow any non-camper athlete, coach or support staff in Olympic training camps without following proper quarantine protocols for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry's two-point directive states: "No exposure to athlete be allowed from outside in the campus where training is underway.

"No coach, technical/support staff athlete etc presently not in training camp and not staying in the training campus be allowed to interact or mingle with trainee athletes without following quarantine protocols.

 

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story