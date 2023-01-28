'Could Have Been Dead': Conor McGregor Shares Turmoil After Surviving Nasty Car Accident

Legendary MMA fighter Conor McGregor survived a nasty car accident after being knocked off from his bike by a speeding car, as the athlete shared his turmoil on Instagram.

McGregor claimed that ‘he could have been dead’ after he was cycling along a road near his house in Dublin, Ireland. The incident took place on Friday, after which he revealed on Instagram how the accident took place.

The 34-year-old thanked god after surviving a major scare as he was knocked off from his bike by a car that was going at full speed, he revealed.

In a post that appears to have been deleted now, McGregor revealed that his knowledge of judo and wrestling helped him land safely after the crash.

ALSO READ | WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

“Got a bang of a car just now from behind. A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full speed straight thru me," read the caption of the post from the Irishman.

“Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life," he added.

McGregor walked away from the accident with minimal injuries however, he did reveal his torn clothes and since the UFC star was in condition to drive, the man who was driving the car apologized to Conor and gave him a lift back to his house.

So Conor McGregor just got hit by a car pic.twitter.com/HR9C1skhU4— 🌴ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🌴 (@TheArtOfWar6) January 27, 2023

“I could have been dead there. Jesus Christ I got away with my life there, boys. I don’t give a bollocks mate. All good, all good. Safe travels, god bless brother," said McGregor after the man apologized to him following the crash.

ALSO READ | WWE Royal Rumble 2023: All You Need to Know - Full Match Card and Entry List

Amid rumors of his potential return to the ring, McGregor had revealed earlier this week that he had a chance to be a coach on The Ultimate Fighter television series.

The former two-division UFC champion has mentioned earlier that he’s like to square off against a welterweight he returns back into the octagon, with speculation of a potential faceoff against Michael Chandler starting to heat up.

Read all the Latest Sports News here