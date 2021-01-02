News18 Logo

Coupet Carries UALR Past Texas-Arlington 102-93

Ben Coupet Jr. scored a careerhigh 27 points and Ruot Monyyong added 23 as ArkansasLittle Rock topped TexasArlington 10293 on Friday in the first Sun Belt Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.: Ben Coupet Jr. scored a career-high 27 points and Ruot Monyyong added 23 as Arkansas-Little Rock topped Texas-Arlington 102-93 on Friday in the first Sun Belt Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Coupet made 10 of 13 shots, including 5 of 7 from behind the arc. He added seven rebounds. Monyyong also had eight rebounds and six assists.

Nikola Maric had 15 points and four blocks for UALR (5-3). Isaiah Palermo added 13 points.

Sam Griffin scored a career-high 25 points for the Mavericks (4-5). Fredelin De La Cruz added 17 points and Shahada Wells had 16 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  First Published:
