Couple Goals! Saina Nehwal Shares Pictures of Her and Husband Parupalli Kashyap from Maldives

The novel coronavirus has hit everyone hard. The good old days of when one could pack their bags and travel for leisure or explore new locales are a distant dream for many. While some are opting or have to travel for work, very few are taking chances to briefly getaway for leisure trips after being cooped-up in their homes for months.

In recent times many celebrities have taken off to exotic locales either for work or to get a change of scene imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Indian badminton's power couple Saina Nehwal and husband Parupalli Kashyap too took the leisure route to have some personal downtime.

Badminton ace Saina Nehwal took to Twitter and shared a couple of photos of the husband-wife duo having some downtime in the island nation of Maldives. The photos feature the couple casually frolicking near the beachfront, in the caption Saina wrote, "Holiday mood with smiling face with two icons" and hash tagged Maldives.

The celebrity sports couple are on a break from training and it has been seven months since they last entered the court. The star badminton couple had earlier pulled out of the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament at the last-minute citing fitness concerns.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) Tour had earlier shut following the completion of the All England Championship. However, earlier this month the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup events which were to mark the restart of the badminton calendar were also cancelled due to safety concerns expressed by several countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Saina and Parupalli got married in 2018.

A recent report by the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) features Saina among the league of most reliable Indian celebrities. The power list includes current and former Indian cricket captains Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni too.