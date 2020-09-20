Courage And Pride Play To Scoreless Draw In NWSL Fall Series

CARY. N.C.: Goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris had four saves and the Orlando Pride, playing their first game in nearly a year, played to a scoreless draw with the North Carolina Courage in the National Women’s Soccer League on Saturday.

Orlando did not play in the NWSL’s Challenge Cup tournament in Utah this summer because several players tested positive for the coronavirus before the event and the team withdrew.

A number of Pride players departed to play in Europe this fall, including Alex Morgan, who was returning after the birth of her daughter. Morgan signed a deal with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Courage were coming off a 4-3 victory over the Houston Dash last weekend in the NWSL’s fall series. Brazilian Debinha, who scored two goals in the victory, had North Carolina’s best chance in the first half, but her shot in the 42nd minute went just wide of the far post.

Debinha had another good opportunity in the 53rd minute, but Harris stopped the shot at point-range range. Pride defender Carrie Lawrence cleared the ball off the goal line for the Pride in the 83rd minute.

The Courage, the two-time defending NWSL champions, also had a number of players head to Europe or opt out of the fall series, including Samantha Mewis, who went to Manchester City.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports