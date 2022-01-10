Court Orders Immediate Release of Novak Djokovic; Govt May Use Ministerial Power to Cancel Visa

Novak Djokovic’s deportation order overturned by court, meaning he will be released by the authorities from detention. The men’s world number one tennis player will be free to leave the Park Hotel in Carlton - where he’s spent the last four nights.

The government has also been ordered to cover all costs related to the appeal.

The Australian government agreed to revoke the decision to cancel Novak Djokovic’s visa last week, meaning the visa he came to Australia on stands, and he will be released from detention and get his passport and other personal effects back.

However, the saga may no be over as the immigration minister, Alex Hawke, can now personally intervene and decide to cancel his visa anyway on entirely new grounds, according to the government counsel.

“I’m instructed (the minister) will consider whether to exercise a personal power of cancellation," lawyer Christopher Tran said.

If that happens, it could end up back in court because Djokovic would face being banned from Australia for three years if the minister decides to cancel the visa.

The Federal Circuit Court Judge, Anthony Kelly has told the court in no uncertain terms, that if the government does consider this motion he must be given ample notice to prepare for future proceedings.

More to come…

