1-min read

Courtside Video of Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna Resurfaces, Internet Can't Hold Back the Tears

A heartwarming video of Kobe Bryant and his daughter has resurfaced in which the two can be seen having a discussion courtside.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 27, 2020, 12:57 PM IST
Courtside Video of Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna Resurfaces, Internet Can't Hold Back the Tears
Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant's death has sent shockwaves through the sports community. Kobe and his daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.

After the tragic incident, a heartwarming video of Bryant and his daughter has resurfaced in which the two can be seen having a discussion courtside.

The video shows 41-year-old Bryant explaining the nitty-gritty of professional basketball to Gianna. The father and the daughter were having a chat outside the basketball court at Brooklyn's Barclays Center during a December 21, 2019, game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks, reported New York Post.

Bryant, dressed in a navy pinstripe jacket, can be seen gesturing with hands while leaning over and speaking to his daughter, who was 13.

The tweet started doing the rounds on social media after Bryant and his daughter's death.

Users expressed their grief over the incident, saying they were feeling it was just like a few days ago and he is gone.

"He loved his daughter so much. I just know she died in his arms doing everything to protect her as the helicopter went down. RIP," said one user.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
