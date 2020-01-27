Courtside Video of Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna Resurfaces, Internet Can't Hold Back the Tears

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant's death has sent shockwaves through the sports community. Kobe and his daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.

After the tragic incident, a heartwarming video of Bryant and his daughter has resurfaced in which the two can be seen having a discussion courtside.

The video shows 41-year-old Bryant explaining the nitty-gritty of professional basketball to Gianna. The father and the daughter were having a chat outside the basketball court at Brooklyn's Barclays Center during a December 21, 2019, game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks, reported New York Post.

Bryant, dressed in a navy pinstripe jacket, can be seen gesturing with hands while leaning over and speaking to his daughter, who was 13.

The tweet started doing the rounds on social media after Bryant and his daughter's death.

Users expressed their grief over the incident, saying they were feeling it was just like a few days ago and he is gone.

"He loved his daughter so much. I just know she died in his arms doing everything to protect her as the helicopter went down. RIP," said one user.

I can only think of kobe bryant’s daughter wow im so heartbroken ?????? pic.twitter.com/DwkmCK71nO — Lisa & Jisoo (@AkgaeLisoo) January 26, 2020

This was Kobe Bryant with his daughter a few weeks ago at a game and today he died in a helicopter crash. Life is so unpredictable. Rest in peace man. pic.twitter.com/0lvB3Vw44c — jorge ivan 777 (@Iowlifee) January 26, 2020

This video of Kobe and his daughter was going viral a few weeks back. Life is so short, make the most of it. RIP Kobe Bryant #KobeBryant #Kobe #RIPKobe pic.twitter.com/oR8roL8Z1x — Dean (@DeanCoxj) January 26, 2020

