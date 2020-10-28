Coutinho Out Of Brazil's WCup Qualifying Squad With Injury

SAO PAULO: Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho was dropped from Brazil’s squad for a pair of World Cup qualifying matches in November because of injury.

The Brazilian soccer confederation said late Tuesday that Lyon forward Lucas Paquet will replace Coutinho for matches against Venezuela on Nov. 13 and Uruguay four days later.

Coutinho injured his left thigh on Saturday in Barcelona’s 3-1 loss to Real Madrid.

Paquet had initially been called up for Brazil’s Olympic team, which will play Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho could also be in doubt for the qualifying matches. He picked up a hamstring injury on Tuesday during his team’s 2-0 Champions League win over Midtjylland.

Brazil and Argentina lead the South American qualifying group with two wins from two matches.

