SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Covid-19: Athletics Federation of India to Resume Domestic Calendar in September

Athletics Federation of India

Athletics Federation of India

AFI also decided to defer its elections and extend the terms of its office-bearers until a physical meeting can be held.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 2, 2020, 8:29 PM IST
Share this:

New Delhi: The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is looking to resume domestic competitions in September 2020. In its Special General Meeting that was held online on Saturday, the AFI also decided to defer its elections and extend the terms of its office-bearers until a physical meeting can be held.

"High Performance Director Volker Hermann, Chief Coach Bahadur Singh and Deputy Chief Coach Radhakrishnan Nair shared a competition calendar that envisions the resumption of domestic events in September," said AFI in its release.

"We had planned for competition in two phases but had to draw up in one, delayed phase," AFI Planning Committee Chairman Lalit K. Bhanot said. "There is no need to reinvent the wheel."

The AFI had said on March 29 that it will be drawing up a new domestic calendar after suspending most upcoming competitions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On extending the terms of office bearers, AFI President Adille J. Sumariwalla said, "It was important that we followed due process, though the members had approved the proposal to extend the term of the body by circulation.

"We had initiated the election procedure by appointing a Returning Officer and securing the nomination of delegates from our members, but that had to be cancelled because of the COVID-19 outbreak."

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    26,535

    +1,387*  

  • Total Confirmed

    37,776

    +2,411*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    10,018

    +953*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,223

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 02 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,060,781

    +42,935*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,359,055

    +82,682*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,059,275

    +34,746*  

  • Total DEATHS

    238,999

    +5,001*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres