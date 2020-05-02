Covid-19: Athletics Federation of India to Resume Domestic Calendar in September

New Delhi: The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is looking to resume domestic competitions in September 2020. In its Special General Meeting that was held online on Saturday, the AFI also decided to defer its elections and extend the terms of its office-bearers until a physical meeting can be held.

"High Performance Director Volker Hermann, Chief Coach Bahadur Singh and Deputy Chief Coach Radhakrishnan Nair shared a competition calendar that envisions the resumption of domestic events in September," said AFI in its release.

"We had planned for competition in two phases but had to draw up in one, delayed phase," AFI Planning Committee Chairman Lalit K. Bhanot said. "There is no need to reinvent the wheel."

The AFI had said on March 29 that it will be drawing up a new domestic calendar after suspending most upcoming competitions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On extending the terms of office bearers, AFI President Adille J. Sumariwalla said, "It was important that we followed due process, though the members had approved the proposal to extend the term of the body by circulation.

"We had initiated the election procedure by appointing a Returning Officer and securing the nomination of delegates from our members, but that had to be cancelled because of the COVID-19 outbreak."