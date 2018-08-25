CPL 2018: Pollard Smashes 30 in an Over as St Lucia Beat Guyana

Kieron Pollard smashed an unbeaten 18-ball 41 to keep St Lucia Stars' Caribbean Premier League 2018 campaign alive with a six-wicket win over Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet on Friday.This sensational victory over the table toppers kept St Lucia's hopes alive in the tournament.Opting to field first, St Lucia restricted Guyana to 140 for 9 in 20 overs with left-arm pacer Obed McCoy and Kesrick Williams picking up two wickets each.The game was in the balance for most part of the chase before Pollard took it away in the fag end. With 31 required off three overs, the St Lucia captain smashed leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo for 30 runs, with three fours and three sixes, to kill the chase.St Lucia struggled to get going in the chase, losing Lendl Simmons and Rahkeem Cornwall to Veerasammy Permaul in the sixth over, leaving them 27 for 2.However, Andre Fletcher and David Warner played controlled knocks to keep them in the hunt. Fletcher made 45 off 46 balls while Warner scored 23 off 16, before both fell to the leg-spin duo of Imran Tahir and Bishoo respectively.Pollard walked in with the equation reading 44 off 32 and saw off a couple of good overs from Sohail Tanvir and Tahir. However, he went big against Bishoo to take St Lucia over the line.Earlier, Guyana got a rapid start with opener Luke Ronchi smashing 24 off 9 balls but they lost track soon, slipping to 62 for 4 by the ninth over. Cameron Delport, the No. 5, top-scored with 25 to keep them going before contributions from lower order batsmen Tanvir (19) and Rayad Emrit (17) took them to 140, which wasn't enough to win them the game.