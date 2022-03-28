Crash Victim Egan Bernal Returns to Saddle on 'Happiest Day of my Life'

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Colombia's 2019 Tour de France champion Egan Bernal was back on a bike, two months after hitting a bus at speed in an accident from which he was lucky to escape with his life

Colombia’s 2019 Tour de France champion Egan Bernal was back on a bike, two months after hitting a bus at speed in an accident from which he was lucky to escape with his life.

The 25-year-old who was left nursing multiple broken bones has made a remarkable recovery and posted a photo of him back in the saddle on Instagram.

He is seen wearing his Ineos team colours riding a bike with two others.

“The happiest day of my life. After two months and 20 broken bones here I am again and I want more!" he wrote.

The 2019 Tour de France and 2021 Giro d’Italia champion hit a stationary bus at full speed on January 24 riding at 62kph (35.5 mph).

Bernal has said he “almost died" after smashing into the bus. The 25-year-old broke 11 ribs, a knee cap, a thigh bone, two vertebrae and a thumb, as well as puncturing both lungs.

first published:March 28, 2022, 15:51 IST