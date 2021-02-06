News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Crawford Leads Louisiana Tech Past North Texas 68-63
1-MIN READ

Crawford Leads Louisiana Tech Past North Texas 68-63

Crawford Leads Louisiana Tech Past North Texas 68-63

Isaiah Crawford had a careerhigh 27 points as Louisiana Tech edged past North Texas 6863 on Friday night.

DENTON, Texas: Isaiah Crawford had a career-high 27 points as Louisiana Tech edged past North Texas 68-63 on Friday night.

Crawford hit 12 of 15 shots.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Louisiana Tech (15-5, 8-3 Conference USA), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Cobe Williams added 11 points.

Thomas Bell had 17 points for the Mean Green (9-6, 5-2), whose four-game win streak ended with the loss. James Reese added 12 points. Rubin Jones had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...