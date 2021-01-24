News18 Logo

Crawford Scores 25 To Carry Louisiana Tech Past UTEP 73-55
1-MIN READ

Crawford Scores 25 To Carry Louisiana Tech Past UTEP 73-55

Isaiah Crawford had a careerhigh 25 points as Louisiana Tech beat UTEP 7355 on Saturday night.

EL PASO, Texas: Isaiah Crawford had a career-high 25 points as Louisiana Tech beat UTEP 73-55 on Saturday night.

Kenneth Lofton, Jr. had 11 points and eight rebounds for Louisiana Tech (12-5, 5-3 Conference USA). JaColby Pemberton added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Souley Boum had 23 points and five steals for the Miners (7-7, 3-5). Kristian Sjolund added eight rebounds and Christian Agnew had six.

The Bulldogs leveled the season series against the Miners with the win. UTEP defeated Louisiana Tech 82-74 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


